A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Wide receiver A.J. Brown has a matchup versus the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (199.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Brown worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Lions? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

A.J. Brown Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.04

77.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Brown is currently the 39th-ranked player in fantasy (146th overall), with 58.8 total fantasy points (7.4 per game).

During his last three games Brown has been targeted 18 times, with 12 receptions for 214 yards and two TDs, leading to 33.4 fantasy points (11.1 per game) during that period.

Brown has reeled in 19 balls (on 35 targets) for 264 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 38.4 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Minnesota Vikings, a matchup in which he posted 24.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, A.J. Brown's matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 0.7 fantasy points. He had two receptions for seven yards on the day.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown against Detroit this year.

The Lions have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

