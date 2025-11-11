Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 11 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Detroit Lions, who have the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league (199.7 yards allowed per game).

With Hurts' next game versus the Lions, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Jalen Hurts Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.4

20.4 Projected Passing Yards: 237.55

237.55 Projected Passing TDs: 1.43

1.43 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.20

31.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

With 185.7 fantasy points in 2025 (20.6 per game), Hurts is the seventh-ranked player at the QB position and eighth among all players.

In his last three games, Hurts has put up 61.4 fantasy points (20.5 per game), completing 49-of-69 throws for 688 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 39 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Hurts has piled up 1,251 passing yards (96-of-140) with 11 TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 101.5 fantasy points (20.3 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 55 yards rushing on 22 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Hurts' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Los Angeles Rams, a matchup in which he posted 29.0 fantasy points (9 carries, 40 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts' game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 11.5 fantasy points. He passed for 101 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not let a player register over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Detroit has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Lions have given up a touchdown catch by 14 players this year.

Detroit has given up two or more receiving TDs to four players this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Lions have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

