Rockies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins.

Rockies vs Marlins Game Info

Colorado Rockies (49-84) vs. Miami Marlins (48-84)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: BSFL

Rockies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: COL: (-118) | MIA: (-100)

COL: (-118) | MIA: (-100) Spread: COL: +1.5 (-176) | MIA: -1.5 (+146)

COL: +1.5 (-176) | MIA: -1.5 (+146) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rockies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 3-6, 5.70 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 3-3, 5.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (3-6) to the mound, while Max Meyer (3-3) will take the ball for the Marlins. Freeland and his team are 9-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Freeland has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Meyer starts, the Marlins have gone 4-5-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Meyer's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Rockies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockies win (59.1%)

Rockies vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rockies vs. Marlins reveal Colorado as the favorite (-118) and Miami as the underdog (-100) on the road.

Rockies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rockies. The Marlins are +146 to cover, while the Rockies are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rockies vs Marlins Over/Under

The Rockies-Marlins game on August 28 has been given an over/under of 11.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rockies have split the two match ups they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Colorado has played as a favorite of -118 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rockies' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 131 opportunities.

The Rockies have posted a record of 64-67-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 38.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (44-70).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Miami has a 43-67 record (winning only 39.1% of its games).

In the 131 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-54-5).

The Marlins have a 60-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.8% of the time).

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle leads Colorado with 124 hits, batting .269 this season with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Doyle will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 61 extra-base hits. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is 31st in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging in MLB.

Tovar takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 115 hits.

McMahon has logged a hit or more in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated 104 hits with a .305 on-base percentage and a .471 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Marlins. He's batting .248.

He is 77th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Burger takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .242 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Otto Lopez has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .239.

Vidal Brujan is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

Rockies vs Marlins Head to Head

8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/24/2023: 10-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/23/2023: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2023: 5-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/1/2022: 13-12 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-12 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/30/2022: 7-1 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

