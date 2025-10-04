Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 1 on Oct. 4
Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.
On Saturday in the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Chicago Cubs for Game 1 of the NLDS.
Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.
Brewers vs Cubs Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (97-65) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70)
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 2:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: TBS and HBO Max
Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-156) | CHC: (+132)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 17-6, 2.70 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 14-8, 3.21 ERA
The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA) versus the Cubs and Matthew Boyd (14-8, 3.21 ERA). Peralta's team is 19-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Peralta's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-8). The Cubs have a 14-17-0 ATS record in Boyd's 31 starts with a set spread. The Cubs have a 1-4 record in Boyd's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (60.5%)
Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Cubs reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-156) and Chicago as the underdog (+132) on the road.
Brewers vs Cubs Spread
- The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Cubs are -170 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +140.
Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under
- The over/under for Brewers-Cubs on Oct. 4 is 7.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.
Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!
Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been favorites in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 60 times (62.5%) in those contests.
- This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 22 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 159 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 159 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 87-72-0 against the spread.
- The Cubs are 18-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.9% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Chicago has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games).
- The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times this season for a 74-75-11 record against the over/under.
- The Cubs have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 77-83-0 ATS.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .359, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .435. He's batting .288 on the season.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Turang has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, four walks and four RBIs.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks, while slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 51st, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 56th.
- William Contreras is batting .260 with a .399 slugging percentage and 76 RBI this year.
- Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (148) this season while batting .270 with 60 extra-base hits.
- Chourio has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker has accumulated an on-base percentage of .377, a team-high for the Cubs. He's batting .266 and slugging .464.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.
- Nico Hoerner's .394 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 110th in slugging.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has 37 doubles, four triples, 31 home runs and 29 walks while batting .247.
- Michael Busch's 137 hits pace his team.
Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head
- 8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/20/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/19/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/18/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/29/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/28/2025: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/17/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!