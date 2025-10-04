Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 1 on Oct. 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

On Saturday in the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Chicago Cubs for Game 1 of the NLDS.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (97-65) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70)

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Time: 2:08 p.m. ET

2:08 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TBS and HBO Max

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-156) | CHC: (+132)

MIL: (-156) | CHC: (+132) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170)

MIL: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 17-6, 2.70 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 14-8, 3.21 ERA

The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA) versus the Cubs and Matthew Boyd (14-8, 3.21 ERA). Peralta's team is 19-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Peralta's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-8). The Cubs have a 14-17-0 ATS record in Boyd's 31 starts with a set spread. The Cubs have a 1-4 record in Boyd's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (60.5%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Cubs reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-156) and Chicago as the underdog (+132) on the road.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Cubs are -170 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +140.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Cubs on Oct. 4 is 7.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 60 times (62.5%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 22 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 159 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 159 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 87-72-0 against the spread.

The Cubs are 18-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.9% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Chicago has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times this season for a 74-75-11 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 77-83-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .359, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .435. He's batting .288 on the season.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Turang has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, four walks and four RBIs.

Christian Yelich is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks, while slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 51st, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 56th.

William Contreras is batting .260 with a .399 slugging percentage and 76 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (148) this season while batting .270 with 60 extra-base hits.

Chourio has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has accumulated an on-base percentage of .377, a team-high for the Cubs. He's batting .266 and slugging .464.

He ranks 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Nico Hoerner's .394 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 37 doubles, four triples, 31 home runs and 29 walks while batting .247.

Michael Busch's 137 hits pace his team.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/18/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/28/2025: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

