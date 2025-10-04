Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 1 on Oct. 4
Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.
The Saturday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS.
Phillies vs Dodgers Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (96-66) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69)
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 6:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TBS, truTV, and HBO Max
Phillies vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-122) | LAD: (+104)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+180) | LAD: +1.5 (-220)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Phillies vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 13-5, 2.50 ERA vs Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-1, 2.87 ERA
The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.50 ERA) for the Phillies and Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA) for the Dodgers. Sanchez's team is 18-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (21-7). When Ohtani starts, the Dodgers are 4-10-0 against the spread. The Dodgers have always been the moneyline underdog when Ohtani starts this season.
Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (54.3%)
Phillies vs Dodgers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Dodgers reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-122) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+104) on the road.
Phillies vs Dodgers Spread
- The Dodgers are +1.5 on the spread (-220 to cover), and Philadelphia is +180 to cover the runline.
Phillies vs Dodgers Over/Under
- Phillies versus Dodgers, on Oct. 4, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.
Phillies vs Dodgers Betting Trends
- The Phillies have come away with 79 wins in the 122 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Philadelphia has a record of 72-35 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 155 opportunities.
- The Phillies have posted a record of 79-76-0 against the spread this season.
- The Dodgers have gone 9-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).
- Los Angeles is 3-3 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.
- The Dodgers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 78 times this season for a 78-77-7 record against the over/under.
- The Dodgers are 72-90-0 ATS this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has 145 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .240 batting average and a slugging percentage of .563.
- Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Trea Turner has an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season. He's batting .304.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging in the majors.
- Bryce Harper has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.357/.487.
- Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 128 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .391.
- Stott takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a home run and an RBI.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Ohtani has a team-high OBP (.392) and slugging percentage (.622), while pacing the Dodgers in hits (172, while batting .282).
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is second in slugging.
- Ohtani enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, four home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
- Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.
- Freddie Freeman has 39 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .295.
- Andy Pages is hitting .272 with 27 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 29 walks.
Phillies vs Dodgers Head to Head
- 9/17/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/16/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/15/2025: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/6/2025: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/5/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/4/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/7/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/6/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/5/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
