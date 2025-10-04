Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 1 on Oct. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Phillies vs Dodgers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (96-66) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69)

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Time: 6:38 p.m. ET

6:38 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TBS, truTV, and HBO Max

Phillies vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-122) | LAD: (+104)

PHI: (-122) | LAD: (+104) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+180) | LAD: +1.5 (-220)

PHI: -1.5 (+180) | LAD: +1.5 (-220) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 13-5, 2.50 ERA vs Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-1, 2.87 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.50 ERA) for the Phillies and Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA) for the Dodgers. Sanchez's team is 18-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (21-7). When Ohtani starts, the Dodgers are 4-10-0 against the spread. The Dodgers have always been the moneyline underdog when Ohtani starts this season.

Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (54.3%)

Phillies vs Dodgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Dodgers reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-122) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+104) on the road.

Phillies vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are +1.5 on the spread (-220 to cover), and Philadelphia is +180 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Dodgers Over/Under

Phillies versus Dodgers, on Oct. 4, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Phillies vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 79 wins in the 122 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 72-35 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 155 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 79-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Dodgers have gone 9-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Los Angeles is 3-3 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Dodgers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 78 times this season for a 78-77-7 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers are 72-90-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 145 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .240 batting average and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season. He's batting .304.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging in the majors.

Bryce Harper has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.357/.487.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 128 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .391.

Stott takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a home run and an RBI.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani has a team-high OBP (.392) and slugging percentage (.622), while pacing the Dodgers in hits (172, while batting .282).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, four home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has 39 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .295.

Andy Pages is hitting .272 with 27 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 29 walks.

Phillies vs Dodgers Head to Head

9/17/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2025: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/5/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/4/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/6/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/5/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

