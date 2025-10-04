Saturday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 4

Will Kevin Gausman strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Freddy Peralta record more than 6.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays