FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Saturday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 4

Will Kevin Gausman strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Freddy Peralta record more than 6.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup