Saturday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 4
Will Kevin Gausman strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Freddy Peralta record more than 6.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 4, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
- Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances