Saturday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 4

The MLB Playoff games in a Saturday lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:08 p.m. ET

2:08 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: TBS and HBO Max

TBS and HBO Max Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Matthew Boyd

Freddy Peralta vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Brewers (97-65), Cubs (92-70)

Brewers (97-65), Cubs (92-70) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.53%

60.53% Cubs Win Probability: 39.47%

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Luis Gil

Kevin Gausman vs. Luis Gil Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Yankees (94-68)

Blue Jays (94-68), Yankees (94-68) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.82%

53.82% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.18%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:38 p.m. ET

6:38 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max

TBS, truTV and HBO Max Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Shohei Ohtani

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Phillies (96-66), Dodgers (93-69)

Phillies (96-66), Dodgers (93-69) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 54.33%

54.33% Dodgers Win Probability: 45.67%

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Troy Melton

George Kirby vs. Troy Melton Records: Mariners (90-72), Tigers (87-75)

Mariners (90-72), Tigers (87-75) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 54.66%

54.66% Tigers Win Probability: 45.34%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.