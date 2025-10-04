MLB
Saturday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 4
The MLB Playoff games in a Saturday lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:08 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: TBS and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Brewers (97-65), Cubs (92-70)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 60.53%
- Cubs Win Probability: 39.47%
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Luis Gil
- Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Yankees (94-68)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.82%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.18%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Phillies (96-66), Dodgers (93-69)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 54.33%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 45.67%
Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:38 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Troy Melton
- Records: Mariners (90-72), Tigers (87-75)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -225
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 54.66%
- Tigers Win Probability: 45.34%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.