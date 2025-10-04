Saturday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 4

Will Kyle Schwarber or Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 162 games (has homered in 30.2% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays