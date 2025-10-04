Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 1 on Oct. 4
Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.
On Saturday in the MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the New York Yankees for Game 1 of the ALDS.
Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (94-68) vs. New York Yankees (94-68)
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: FOX
Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | NYY: (+106)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+172) | NYY: +1.5 (-210)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-130) | Under: (+106)
Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-11, 3.59 ERA vs Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Blue Jays will call on Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA) against the Yankees and Luis Gil. Gausman's team is 15-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gausman's team has a record of 7-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Gil never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.
Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (53.8%)
Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline
- New York is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -124 favorite at home.
Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Yankees. The Blue Jays are +172 to cover, and the Yankees are -210.
Blue Jays vs Yankees Over/Under
- The over/under for Blue Jays-Yankees on Oct. 4 is 7.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.
Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been favorites in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (59%) in those contests.
- This season Toronto has come away with a win 46 times in 72 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 86 of their 161 opportunities.
- The Blue Jays are 92-69-0 against the spread in their 161 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Yankees have a 7-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35% of those games).
- New York is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.
- In the 163 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Yankees, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-81-6).
- The Yankees have a 77-86-0 record against the spread this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .381 while slugging .467.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.
- George Springer has 153 hits and an OBP of .397, both of which lead the Blue Jays this season. He's batting .307 and slugging .556.
- Among all qualified, he is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.
- Springer has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.
- Ernie Clement has 151 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.313/.398.
- Clement has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.
- Alejandro Kirk has 15 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.
- Kirk has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has racked up a team-high OBP (.457) and slugging percentage (.688), and leads the Yankees in hits (179, while batting .331).
- He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks while batting .272. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- He is currently 36th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Trent Grisham is batting .235 with nine doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 82 walks.
- Ben Rice has 28 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .255.
Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head
- 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/1/2025: 12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
