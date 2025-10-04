Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 1 on Oct. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

On Saturday in the MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the New York Yankees for Game 1 of the ALDS.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (94-68) vs. New York Yankees (94-68)

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FOX

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | NYY: (+106)

TOR: (-124) | NYY: (+106) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+172) | NYY: +1.5 (-210)

TOR: -1.5 (+172) | NYY: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-130) | Under: (+106)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-11, 3.59 ERA vs Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA) against the Yankees and Luis Gil. Gausman's team is 15-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gausman's team has a record of 7-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Gil never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53.8%)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -124 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Yankees. The Blue Jays are +172 to cover, and the Yankees are -210.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Yankees on Oct. 4 is 7.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (59%) in those contests.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 46 times in 72 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 86 of their 161 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 92-69-0 against the spread in their 161 games that had a posted line this season.

The Yankees have a 7-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35% of those games).

New York is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

In the 163 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Yankees, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-81-6).

The Yankees have a 77-86-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .381 while slugging .467.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.

George Springer has 153 hits and an OBP of .397, both of which lead the Blue Jays this season. He's batting .307 and slugging .556.

Among all qualified, he is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Springer has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Ernie Clement has 151 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.313/.398.

Clement has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has 15 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Kirk has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has racked up a team-high OBP (.457) and slugging percentage (.688), and leads the Yankees in hits (179, while batting .331).

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks while batting .272. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is currently 36th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Trent Grisham is batting .235 with nine doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 82 walks.

Ben Rice has 28 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .255.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head

9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2025: 12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

