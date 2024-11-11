Rockets vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 11

Rockets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (2-6) are heavy, 13-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (6-4) on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on SCHN and MNMT. The matchup's point total is 226.5.

Rockets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -13 -110 -110 226.5 -110 -110 -952 +640

Rockets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (87.3%)

Rockets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Thus far this year the Wizards have two wins against the spread.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times out of eight chances this season.

The Wizards have gone over the point total 62.5% of the time this season (five of eight games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has performed better when playing at home, covering three times in five home games, and two times in five road games.

At home, the Rockets eclipse the over/under 60% of the time (three of five games). They've hit the over in 20% of away games (one of five contests).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 16.9 points, 11 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averages 21 points, 4.6 boards and 3 assists, shooting 39% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 37.6% from the field and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1 block.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 11 points, 0.8 assists and 6.7 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 21.1 points, 1.6 boards and 4 assists for the Wizards.

The Wizards are getting 17 points, 5.5 boards and 3 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Alex Sarr averages 9.8 points, 6.3 boards and 2.4 assists. He is making 34.2% of his shots from the floor and 20% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

The Wizards get 12.6 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 7.1 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Wizards are getting 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

