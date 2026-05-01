Rockets vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 1

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Los Angeles Lakers take a 2-3 lead into a decisive Game 6 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Rockets are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 205.5 points.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3.5 205.5 -166 +140

Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (67.5%)

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Rockets are 35-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers are 45-36-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 39 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total.

Lakers games this season have hit the over on 43 of 82 set point totals (52.4%).

Houston owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (16-25-0) than it does on the road (19-22-0).

The Rockets have exceeded the over/under in 16 of 41 home games (39%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 23 of 41 matchups (56.1%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (24-16-1) than away (21-20-0) this year.

Lakers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (23 times out of 41) than away (20 of 41) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 boards and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 boards.

Tari Eason's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 6.3 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Lakers.

Per game, Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Lakers get 12.5 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 8 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Per game, Jake LaRavia gets the Lakers 8.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Rui Hachimura gives the Lakers 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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