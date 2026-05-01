Raptors vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 1
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 1, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: Amazon Prime Video
The Cleveland Cavaliers bring a 3-2 series record into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which airs on Amazon Prime Video at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|218.5
|-188
|+158
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Raptors win (51.2%)
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers have gone 33-47-2 against the spread this season.
- Against the spread, the Raptors are 42-40-0 this year.
- This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 41 times.
- Raptors games this year have hit the over on 33 of 82 set point totals (40.2%).
- Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 16 times in 41 opportunities in road games.
- The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (41.5%) than away games (58.5%).
- In 2025-26 against the spread, Toronto has a lower winning percentage at home (.488, 20-21-0 record) than on the road (.537, 22-19-0).
- In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have gone over 19 of 41 times at home (46.3%), and 14 of 41 on the road (34.1%).
Cavaliers Leaders
- Donovan Mitchell averages 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
- James Harden averages 23.6 points, 4.8 boards and 8 assists.
- Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 9 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).
- Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 1.8 assists and 8.5 rebounds.
- Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Raptors Leaders
- Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 7.5 boards and 5.9 assists per game. He is also draining 50.7% of his shots from the field.
- Per game, Brandon Ingram provides the Raptors 21.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- RJ Barrett averages 19.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists. He is draining 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 11.2 points, 4.9 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 52.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- The Raptors are receiving 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Jamal Shead.
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