Magic vs. Pistons NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 1

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Detroit Pistons are slight 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on Friday, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The Magic lead the series 3-2. The matchup's over/under is set at 209.5.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 209.5 -174 +144

Magic vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (59.8%)

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have compiled a 44-35-2 record against the spread this season.

The Magic have played 82 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

This season, 40 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total.

Magic games this season have gone over the point total 45 times in 82 opportunities (54.9%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (23-16-1) than it has at home (21-19-1).

The Pistons have gone over the over/under in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%). They've fared the same in away games, eclipsing the total in 20 of 41 matchups (48.8%).

This season, Orlando is 20-22-0 at home against the spread (.476 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-23-0 ATS (.425).

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have finished over more frequently at home (24 of 42, 57.1%) than on the road (21 of 40, 52.5%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 assists and 5.5 boards.

Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the floor.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.2 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Magic.

Per game, Desmond Bane gives the Magic 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.8 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists. He is draining 51.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Magic get 15 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Jalen Suggs averages 13.8 points, 3.9 boards and 5.5 assists. He is making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

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