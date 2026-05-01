Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 1

Will Cole Ragans strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can José Quintana record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances José Quintana (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics

Joey Cantillo (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 3.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Christian Scott (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres