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MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 1

Will Cole Ragans strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can José Quintana record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

  • Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

  • Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

  • Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • José Quintana (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

  • Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics

  • Joey Cantillo (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

  • Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Christian Scott (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres

  • Noah Schultz (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • German Marquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -182, Under +136) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

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