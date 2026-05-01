Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 1
Today's MLB slate features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Cubs (20-12), Diamondbacks (16-15)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 64.36%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.64%
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Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Tigers (16-16), Rangers (15-16)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.50%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.50%
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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Pirates (16-16), Reds (20-11)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -136
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.30%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.70%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Nationals (15-17), Brewers (16-14)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 63.70%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.30%
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Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Cade Povich
- Records: Yankees (20-11), Orioles (15-16)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -184
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 70.02%
- Orioles Win Probability: 29.98%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Marlins (15-16), Phillies (12-19)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -116
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 52.04%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.96%
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San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Rays (18-12), Giants (13-18)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 56.38%
- Giants Win Probability: 43.62%
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Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Red Sox (12-19), Astros (12-20)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.27%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.73%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Twins (14-18), Blue Jays (14-17)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -110
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.44%
- Twins Win Probability: 47.56%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: Cardinals (18-13), Dodgers (20-11)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.33%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 40.67%
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Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Rockies (14-18), Braves (22-10)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -184
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 62.35%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.65%
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New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Christian Scott
- Records: Angels (12-20), Mets (10-21)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -112
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 50.09%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.91%
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Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Athletics (17-14), Guardians (16-16)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 53.54%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.46%
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Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Noah Schultz
- Records: Padres (19-11), White Sox (14-17)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 58.55%
- White Sox Win Probability: 41.45%
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Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Cole Ragans
- Records: Mariners (16-16), Royals (12-19)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.63%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.37%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.