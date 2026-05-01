Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 1

Today's MLB slate features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and ARID

MARQ and ARID Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Zac Gallen

Colin Rea vs. Zac Gallen Records: Cubs (20-12), Diamondbacks (16-15)

Cubs (20-12), Diamondbacks (16-15) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 64.36%

64.36% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.64%

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Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and RSN

DSN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. MacKenzie Gore

Jack Flaherty vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Tigers (16-16), Rangers (15-16)

Tigers (16-16), Rangers (15-16) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.50%

55.50% Rangers Win Probability: 44.50%

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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Brady Singer

Mitch Keller vs. Brady Singer Records: Pirates (16-16), Reds (20-11)

Pirates (16-16), Reds (20-11) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.30%

50.30% Reds Win Probability: 49.70%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and BREW

NATS and BREW Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Jake Irvin vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Nationals (15-17), Brewers (16-14)

Nationals (15-17), Brewers (16-14) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 63.70%

63.70% Nationals Win Probability: 36.30%

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Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MASN

YES and MASN Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Cade Povich

Will Warren vs. Cade Povich Records: Yankees (20-11), Orioles (15-16)

Yankees (20-11), Orioles (15-16) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 70.02%

70.02% Orioles Win Probability: 29.98%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH

MIAM and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Zack Wheeler

Eury Pérez vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Marlins (15-16), Phillies (12-19)

Marlins (15-16), Phillies (12-19) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 52.04%

52.04% Marlins Win Probability: 47.96%

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San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and NBCS-BA

RAYS and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Robbie Ray

Shane McClanahan vs. Robbie Ray Records: Rays (18-12), Giants (13-18)

Rays (18-12), Giants (13-18) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Giants Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 56.38%

56.38% Giants Win Probability: 43.62%

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Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SCHN

NESN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Mike Burrows

Jake Bennett vs. Mike Burrows Records: Red Sox (12-19), Astros (12-20)

Red Sox (12-19), Astros (12-20) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Astros Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.27%

54.27% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.73%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SN1

MNNT and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Patrick Corbin

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Twins (14-18), Blue Jays (14-17)

Twins (14-18), Blue Jays (14-17) Twins Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.44%

52.44% Twins Win Probability: 47.56%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SportsNet LA

CARD and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Emmet Sheehan

Matthew Liberatore vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Cardinals (18-13), Dodgers (20-11)

Cardinals (18-13), Dodgers (20-11) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.33%

59.33% Cardinals Win Probability: 40.67%

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Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and BravesVsn

COLR and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Grant Holmes

José Quintana vs. Grant Holmes Records: Rockies (14-18), Braves (22-10)

Rockies (14-18), Braves (22-10) Braves Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 62.35%

62.35% Rockies Win Probability: 37.65%

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New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and WPIX

FDSW and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Christian Scott

Walbert Urena vs. Christian Scott Records: Angels (12-20), Mets (10-21)

Angels (12-20), Mets (10-21) Mets Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Angels Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 50.09%

50.09% Mets Win Probability: 49.91%

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Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG

NBCS-CA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Joey Cantillo

J.T. Ginn vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Athletics (17-14), Guardians (16-16)

Athletics (17-14), Guardians (16-16) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 53.54%

53.54% Guardians Win Probability: 46.46%

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Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and CHSN

SDPA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Noah Schultz

German Marquez vs. Noah Schultz Records: Padres (19-11), White Sox (14-17)

Padres (19-11), White Sox (14-17) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 58.55%

58.55% White Sox Win Probability: 41.45%

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Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Cole Ragans

Bryan Woo vs. Cole Ragans Records: Mariners (16-16), Royals (12-19)

Mariners (16-16), Royals (12-19) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Royals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.63%

55.63% Royals Win Probability: 44.37%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.