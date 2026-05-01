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MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 1

Today's MLB slate features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Zac Gallen
  • Records: Cubs (20-12), Diamondbacks (16-15)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 64.36%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.64%

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Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Tigers (16-16), Rangers (15-16)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 55.50%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 44.50%

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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Pirates (16-16), Reds (20-11)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 50.30%
  • Reds Win Probability: 49.70%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Jacob Misiorowski
  • Records: Nationals (15-17), Brewers (16-14)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 63.70%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 36.30%

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Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Cade Povich
  • Records: Yankees (20-11), Orioles (15-16)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 70.02%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 29.98%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Zack Wheeler
  • Records: Marlins (15-16), Phillies (12-19)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 52.04%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 47.96%

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San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Robbie Ray
  • Records: Rays (18-12), Giants (13-18)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 56.38%
  • Giants Win Probability: 43.62%

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Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Mike Burrows
  • Records: Red Sox (12-19), Astros (12-20)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 54.27%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 45.73%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Patrick Corbin
  • Records: Twins (14-18), Blue Jays (14-17)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.44%
  • Twins Win Probability: 47.56%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Emmet Sheehan
  • Records: Cardinals (18-13), Dodgers (20-11)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 59.33%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 40.67%

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Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Grant Holmes
  • Records: Rockies (14-18), Braves (22-10)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 62.35%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 37.65%

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New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and WPIX
  • Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Christian Scott
  • Records: Angels (12-20), Mets (10-21)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 50.09%
  • Mets Win Probability: 49.91%

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Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Joey Cantillo
  • Records: Athletics (17-14), Guardians (16-16)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 53.54%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 46.46%

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Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Noah Schultz
  • Records: Padres (19-11), White Sox (14-17)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 58.55%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 41.45%

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Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Cole Ragans
  • Records: Mariners (16-16), Royals (12-19)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 55.63%
  • Royals Win Probability: 44.37%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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