MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 1
Will Byron Buxton or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- James Outman (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Austin Martin (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Connor Joe (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies
- Matt Olson (Braves): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 28.1% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Braves): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Athletics
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Zack Gelof (Athletics): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels
- Juan Soto (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games)
- MJ Melendez (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Dodgers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 31 games (has homered in 38.7% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Manny Machado (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Ty France (Padres): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Austin Hays (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Drew Romo (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)