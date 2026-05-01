Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 1

Will Byron Buxton or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Victor Caratini (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) James Outman (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Austin Martin (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Connor Joe (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Isaac Collins (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

Matt Olson (Braves): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 28.1% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 28.1% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Eli White (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Braves): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+650 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Zack Gelof (Athletics): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

Juan Soto (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Bo Bichette (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Adam Frazier (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Santiago Espinal (Dodgers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres