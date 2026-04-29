Rockets vs. Lakers Game 5: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay

Top Bets at a Glance

Lakers -4.5

LeBron James Over 23.5 Points

Amen Thompson Over 18.5 Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Lakers vs Rockets Props and Betting Picks for Game 5

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers Apr 30 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Houston Rockets constructed their best start-to-finish performance of the series in Game 4, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 115-96 with Houston tying a franchise record for steals in a playoff game with 17 and converting the Lakers' 24 turnovers into 30 points. That performance was exceptional — and exceptional performances tend to regress.

The Lakers have shown in three of four games that they are the better team in this series, especially with Houston missing Kevin Durant (out for Game 5).

LeBron James scored only 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting in Game 4 after posting 19, 28, and 29 points in the first three games. Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard combined to go 0-for-8 from three after combining for 35 three-pointers through the first three games. The simultaneous collapse of James, Smart, and Kennard in the same game is unlikely to occur again.

Without Durant, the Rockets just haven't been very good on offense, and with LA having a chance to end the series, I'm expecting the Lakers to put forth a strong showing tonight.

LeBron James - Points LeBron James Over Apr 30 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

James scored 19, 28, and 29 points in the first three games of this series before his Game 4 collapse to 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting. His series average entering Game 5 is 21.5 points, but that number is dragged down by the outlier Game 4 performance. In the three games where he performed at his normal level, he averaged 25.3 points. His career average at Crypto.com Arena in the postseason across the last two seasons is 26.8 points per game.

The bounce-back narrative here is backed by data. He entered Game 4 on a streak of three consecutive games at 19-plus points in this series and on a remarkable run of dominant performances across the full month of April. The 23.5-point threshold represents a clip two points below his series average in Games 1 through 3.

At this age, LeBron is likely desperate to end this series as soon as possible so he can rest up for the second round, and he should come out aggressively today.

The correlation to the first leg is direct: James scoring 24-plus points means the Lakers' offense is functioning at its normal level, which directly produces the kind of winning margin that covers the 4.5-point spread.

Amen Thompson - Points Amen Thompson Over Apr 30 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Thompson has been the best player in the series not named LeBron James. He had a game-high 23 points plus seven assists and four rebounds in Game 4, following up his Game 3 performance of 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocks.

In three regular-season games against the Lakers this season, Thompson had 18 or more points in every single contest. His usage is at its career peak in this series as Houston is turning to him to be a go-to option sans KD.

Thompson's combination of ball creation, transition scoring, and defensive conversion ability generates points in ways that are independent of shooting variance. Even on cold shooting nights, his physical attacks of the rim and his ability to get fouled provide a scoring floor that makes 18.5 achievable.

SGP Odds at Publication: +498

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.