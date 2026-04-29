NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/29/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Jalen Duren Double-Double

Evan Mobley 1+ Made Three

Amen Thompson 8+ Rebounds

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

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NBA Props for Wednesday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Props Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Jalen Duren Double-Double (+100)

Magic at Pistons, 7:10 p.m. ET

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Jalen Duren -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's been a rough series so far for Jalen Duren, but I think it's opened a nice buy-low window on him tonight.

After averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 boards in the regular season, Duren is putting up just 9.8 points and 8.3 rebounds through four games against the Orlando Magic. He's been massively underwhelming; there's no two ways about it.

With that said, even with his blah play, Duren is not that far away from averaging a double-double in the series, and he's still playing significant minutes, logging at least 30 minutes in three of the four games.

With the Detroit Pistons' season on the line, I think we'll see Duren play better and be more assertive tonight, and it's not like we need him to turn into prime Shaq -- we just need him to be a little bit better than he has been, which he's very capable of doing.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Evan Mobley 1+ Made Three (-132)

Raptors at Cavaliers, 7:40 p.m. ET

This is my favorite player prop for today.

Evan Mobley averaged 1.0 made threes per game this year after hitting 1.2 per night a season ago. He took 3.2 triples per game in both of those regular seasons.

So far in this year's postseason, Mobley is taking 2.8 threes per night -- close to his usual volume -- but is making just 0.5 per game. Even with his three-point percentage down a bit, he's hit a trey in two of the four games in this series versus the Toronto Raptors, including in each of the two home games.

In a pivotal Game 5 tonight, Mobley should log big minutes, and our NBA projections have him at exactly 1.0 made three today.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Amen Thompson 8+ Rebounds (-102)

Rockets at Lakers, 10:10 p.m. ET

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Amen Thompson -111 View more odds in Sportsbook

Amen Thompson has been forced into a bigger role for the short-handed Houston Rockets, and that can help him pull down at least eight boards in Game 5.

Thompson played all 48 minutes in Game 3 and has seen at least 41 minutes in every game of the series. He's averaging just 6.8 rebounds per game through four contests, but he snagged 11 rebounds in the aforementioned Game 3.

With Houston on the road in an elimination game, I think Amen is likely headed toward another game of near 48 minutes as the Rockets desperately need him at both ends. Offensively, Thompson spends a decent amount of time in the dunker spot, which puts him in a good place for offensive rebounds.

In my eyes, the main appeal here is the likelihood of Thompson playing huge minutes, and I think we'll see him total at least eight boards tonight.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.