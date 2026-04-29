Raptors vs. Cavaliers: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 5

Top Bets at a Glance

Raptors +8.5

Donovan Mitchell Over 27.5 Points

Scottie Barnes Over 14.5 Rebounds + Assists

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Cavs vs. Raptors Props and Betting Picks for Game 5

Spread Betting Toronto Raptors Apr 29 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Raptors won Game 4 93-89 to even the series at 2-2, with Scottie Barnes having one of his best all-around games of the season. Barnes made shots, went to the free-throw line, delivered the ball when necessary, helped on the glass, and was seemingly everywhere the Raptors needed him to be. This is an even series between two competitive teams, and 8.5 points feels like a bit too large of a spread.

Mitchell and Harden will surely start playing better -- more on Mitchell in a second -- but the Toronto defense, which has held the Cleveland Cavaliers to fewer points in each successive game of the series, can help Toronto cover.

Donovan Mitchell - Points Donovan Mitchell Over Apr 29 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mitchell averages 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season, shooting 48.3% from the floor. He is one of the best guards in the league, and his willingness to dominate the ball and create for himself in late-game situations makes his point total one of the more predictable outputs on the board.

In Game 4, he was held to a suppressed performance by Toronto's aggressive blitzing scheme — a tactical success for the Raptors but one that Cleveland will surely counter-adjust with cleaner actions for Mitchell in Game 5.

In his 24 games with Harden in the lineup this season, Mitchell has averaged exactly 27.9 points -- right at this line. In a massive game for this version of the Cavs, Mitchell should play a ton of minutes and be aggressive from the jump. I like him to clear 27.5 points.

Scottie Barnes - Reb + Ast Scottie Barnes Over Apr 29 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Barnes averages 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game this season, along with 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest. His combined rebounds and assists total averages 13.4 per game during the regular season — sitting right below this threshold — but his playoff performance has exceeded those numbers, particularly in the last two games as he amassed 15 and 16 RA.

Similar to Mitchell, Barnes should be in for a big minutes workload as the Raps attempt to take a series lead, and his activity on the glass should leave him needing just a handful of dimes to hit this prop.

SGP Odds at Publication: +419

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.