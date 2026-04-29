New Casino Games Spotlight: 12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition

Discover a world of orbiting coins in 12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition, a treasure-themed game. This online slot real money game is a prestigious addition to Wazdan’s famous Coins series. On a 3x4 grid, you'll be playing on 12 standalone reels.

A little higher than average, 12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition RTP sits at 96.15%. You can bet from a wide betting range of 0.25 to 5000. Interestingly, you may select the volatility level that best suits your preference.

You may win 2,500x your bet on this slot machine. You’ll benefit from features like the Cash Out, Hold the Jackpot bonus, and Cash Infinity symbol. Stay glued to know how to spin 12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition for winnings at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play 12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition

Playing this online slot real money game is a breeze once you've gotten the hang of things. All game information is available by clicking the info icon. You should also master the controls before playing.

Place your bet using the controls under the grid. You may spin for great prizes with 0.25-5000 bets. Turn on Chance Level for additional daring. You can tap "OFF," or select 10x, 5x, or 2x to increase your chances of getting the bonus.

Press the play button to launch the galaxy into orbit. While playing, watch out for the Cash Infinity, Cash Out, and bonus symbols. You may unleash sticky surprises with these cosmic keys.

No paylines or similar symbol combinations are used to determine prizes, unlike online slots. If you want to win in the main game, you have to use the Cash Out Labels. You win the Grand jackpot by collecting all twelve bonus symbols that appear throughout the feature.

12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition Slot Visuals and Sounds

12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition has a high-end vibe and a modern, metallic appearance. The serene, polished vibe is heightened by the chilly blue backdrop. The gentle gradients and subtle sparkles give the scene depth. It has a slightly futuristic vibe that appears very clean.

Shiny metallic silver borders surround the primary grid. There are square panels clearly delineated for each position. The layout feels balanced and easy to follow. Dark inner panels contrast strongly with glowing outer frames. During gaming, this contrast is useful for highlighting active positions.

There are brightly colored layers on top of the grid, highlighting the jackpot panels. The values are set inside polished frames with soft glow effects. Everything is still nice and well-organized.

A vertical panel on the left side of the screen displays the Chance level multipliers. The buttons use purple shades set against blue backgrounds. Everything is kept visible and easily accessible by the design. It further enhances the layout's interactivity.

Under the grid are all the necessary controls and information tabs. The controls keep everything tidy, and the interface is simple. A cool soundtrack complements the atmosphere. It envelops every spin in an ethereal hum, as if one were drifting through space while playing.

Special Features of 12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition

Hidden under the sleek platinum exterior are a plethora of special features. The unique features that make this slot so exciting are covered below:

Cash Infinity Symbol

You never know when you could see a Cash Infinity sign in the base game. They appear randomly while playing. In the Hold the Jackpot Bonus Game, they can remain on the reels until the feature ends. While you spin the reels, all of the sticky Cash Infinity symbols will stay put.

The other non-sticky symbols' outcomes are completely random whenever a sticky symbol emerges. Prizes awarded by Cash Infinity symbols range from 5x to 15x your stake. But you won't get your hands on that prize money until the bonus game is over. On the reel’s center row, you can see a Cash Infinity symbol. This would mean that the Hold the Jackpot Bonus Game has a better possibility of being activated.

Hold the Jackpot Bonus Game

During the bonus game, all bonus symbols remain attached to the reels. When the bonus game starts, you'll be given three respins. With the addition of each bonus symbol, respins are reset to 3.

When the Re-Spins feature ends or when bonus symbols appear on every reel, the bonus game ends. You can win rewards ranging from 1x to 10x your stake with cash symbols.

Cash Out

If a Cash Out label appears on a reel randomly in the base game, it can remain there for up to fifteen spins. The symbol award is paid out if, once the Cash Out countdown hits 0, any bonus sign of that kind is drawn on that reel. When adjusting stakes, the Cash Out sign is momentarily taken from the reels. You can only see it on the betting level where you obtained it.

Is 12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition a Good Slot?

12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition is a game that’s worth every spin. Among Wazdan’s Coin series, 12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition is a masterpiece. It brings back the timeless gameplay that players enjoy.

The Cash Out improves the game for players. This feature makes the 12 Coins Grand Platinum Edition meet the anticipation. Newbies used to winning in the base game might be surprised by this slot.

Another laudable aspect is the improvement of the Chance Level function. It makes it much simpler to activate the Hold the Jackpot bonus round, which is a lot of fun. This game is perfect for anyone who wants to experience top-notch gameplay with a simple visual display. For a chance to bag 2500x your stake, spin this slot at FanDuel Casino.

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