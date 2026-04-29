Magic vs. Pistons Game 5: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay

Top Bets at a Glance

Magic +10.5

Paolo Banchero Over 21.5 Points

Desmond Bane Over 2.5 Made Threes

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Pistons vs Magic Props and Betting Picks for Game 5

Spread Betting Orlando Magic Apr 29 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Orlando Magic have won three of four games in this series and have been the better team for the majority of this series. Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists for the Magic this series, while Desmond Bane is contributing 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. This is a complete team performing at a high level against the Eastern Conference's top seed, not a fluke run held together by one player's brilliance.

The Detroit Pistons -- at home in a must-win elimination game -- are likely to come out with a high level of intensity and energy. But the Pistons are a team in structural distress. Orlando is holding the entire Detroit roster to an exceptionally low 21.7 assists per game this postseason. The Magic's defensive scheme limits the ball movement Detroit needs to generate quality offense beyond Cade Cunningham's isolation-heavy creation.

Detroit's offense has underwhelmed for the majority of the series, and at this point, I feel confident Orlando can keep it competitive.

Paolo Banchero - Points Paolo Banchero Over Apr 29 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Banchero has averaged 21.0 points per game this series and has cleared this prop in half of the four.

The usage should be there as he's taken at least 17 shots in each of the last three games.

In an elimination game where Detroit will likely be physical, desperate, and committed to stopping every action the Magic run, Banchero should continue to be the focal point of the attack -- and it might be even more so than usual if Franz Wagner sits.

His ability to get to the free-throw line —27 total free throws over the last two games — raises both his scoring floor and ceiling.

Desmond Bane - Made Threes Desmond Bane Over Apr 29 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Desmond Bane has been the most lethal outside threat for the Magic, knocking down 44.1% of his three-point attempts this series and averaging 3.8 triples per game.

In Game 3, he erupted for a 7-of-9 shooting display from beyond the arc in front of the Orlando home crowd. He followed it up with a 5-for-10 three-point effort in Game 4.

Clearly in a groove and with the green light, Bane should be firing away as Orlando attempts to close out the series.

SGP Odds at Publication: +392

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.