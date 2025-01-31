Robert B. Lewis Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 2/1/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday, February 1st.

Head over to FanDuel Racing to place your wagers! Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track & get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Check out all the details on this $500 No Sweat First Bet offer.

Robert B. Lewis Stakes Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Robert B. Lewis Stakes Odds

These are the entrants in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each runner.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Madaket Road Bob Baffert Frankie Dettori 5-2 2 Citizen Bull Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 6-5 3 Rodriguez Bob Baffert Juan Hernandez 7-5 4 Clock Tower Wesley Ward Gerardo Corrales 10-1 5 Valentines Candy Jesus Mendoza Welfin Orantes 30-1

Check out our full contender review at FanDuel Research.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!