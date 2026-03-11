2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 3/11/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Props for Today

New York Knicks at Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are a great matchup for Mikal Bridges to knock down multiple triples.

For the season, no team lets up a higher three-point attempt rate than the Jazz do, with 45.6% of opponents' shot attempts coming from beyond the arc.

They've been particularly susceptible to small forwards. Over the last 15 games, Utah is giving up the third-most made treys per night to SFs (3.4).

Enter Bridges, who is shooting 38.0% from three this campaign. While Bridges has not made multiple threes in any of his previous five outings, he's shooting a better three-point percentage on the road (40.1%) than at home (35.9%).

The Knicks are listed at -114 odds to go over 122.5 points, so they should light up the scoreboard. Bridges can be part of that, and I like him to drain at least two three-pointers.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers

The last time Rudy Gobert faced the Los Angeles Clippers (February 26th), he pulled down 13 rebounds, taking advantage of a Clippers interior that's been weakened by the trade of Ivica Zubac.

I think Gobert can have another big night.

Gobert has been absolutely eating on the glass lately. Across his past eight games, Gobert is averaging 13.5 boards per night and has finished with at least 12 rebounds in seven of the eight games.

Not only are the Clippers sans Zubac, they just lost backup center Yanic Konan Niederhauser to a season-ending injury.

LA is thin inside, and they should be short on answers for Gobert.

I'm also intrigued by Gobert to record a double-double, but I prefer this rebounds bet.

