NCAAB

Florida A&M vs Jackson State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

Data Skrive

Florida A&M vs Jackson State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Florida A&M Rattlers (14-15, 11-7 SWAC) head into the SWAC tournament against the No. 7 seed Jackson State Tigers (12-20, 10-8 SWAC) on Wednesday at Gateway Center Arena, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Game Info and Odds

  • Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
  • Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Florida A&M win (67.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Florida A&M (-4.5) versus Jackson State on Wednesday. The over/under has been set at 148.5 points for this game.

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

  • Florida A&M has put together a 15-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Jackson State is 13-19-0 ATS this year.
  • Florida A&M (1-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Jackson State (8-14) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (36.4%).
  • The Rattlers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (9-7-0) than they have in home games (6-5-0).
  • This season, the Tigers are 6-4-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-14-0 ATS (.263).
  • Florida A&M has 11 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.
  • Jackson State is 10-9-0 against the spread in SWAC games this season.

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State: Moneyline Betting Stats

  • Florida A&M has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in eight games this year and has walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.
  • This season, the Rattlers have been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or shorter on the moneyline.
  • Jackson State has compiled a 7-16 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.4% of those games).
  • The Tigers have a record of 5-14 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (26.3%).
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida A&M has a 64.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Head-to-Head Comparison

  • Offensively, Florida A&M was the 228th-ranked team in the country (72.1 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 278th (75.3 points allowed per game).
  • Florida A&M was 291st in the country in rebounds per game (30.1) and 239th in rebounds conceded (32.1) last season.
  • Florida A&M was 250th in college basketball in assists (12.6 per game) last year.
  • With 13.1 turnovers committed per game and 10.5 turnovers forced last year, Florida A&M was 332nd and 250th in the country, respectively.
  • Last year Jackson State posted 71.4 points per game (247th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 74.6 points per contest (255th-ranked).
  • Jackson State pulled down 33.3 rebounds per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 33.7 rebounds per contest (318th-ranked).
  • Jackson State put up 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 279th in the country.
  • Jackson State averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (325th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.9 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

