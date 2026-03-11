Oscars Betting Odds for All 2026 Academy Awards
The 98th Academy Awards are set to air this Sunday, March 15th, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.
If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel Sportsbook currently Oscars betting odds available for all of the night's major awards. Let's take a look at the current odds (as of Wednesday, March 11).
Oscars odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
Oscars Best Bets, Odds for 2026
Best Picture
Movie
Odds
|One Battle After Another
|-500
|Sinners
|+340
|Hamnet
|+1800
|Marty Supreme
|+2700
|Sentimental Value
|+4000
|Frankenstein
|+5000
|Train Dreams
|+5000
Best Director
Director
Odds
|Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
|-1500
|Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
|+800
|Chloe Zhao (Hamnet)
|+2000
|Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
|+3300
|Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
|+4500
Best Actress
Actress
Odds
|Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
|-4000
|Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)
|+1000
|Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
|+3300
|Emma Stone (Bugonia)
|+2000
|Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
|+4000
Best Actor
Actor
Odds
|Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
|-185
|Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
|+180
|Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
|+1400
|Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
|+1400
|Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
|+3300
Best Supporting Actress
Actress
Odds
|Amy Madigan (Weapons)
|-125
|Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
|+210
|Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
|+320
|Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
|+3300
|Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
|+5000
Best Supporting Actor
Actor
Odds
|Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
|-320
|Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)
|+430
|Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
|+750
|Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
|+2700
|Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
|+3300
Best Original Screenplay
Movie
Odds
|Sinners
|-1250
|Marty Supreme
|+900
|It Was Just An Accident
|+2200
|Sentimental Value
|+2200
|Blue Moon
|+4500
Best Adapted Screenplay
Movie
Odds
|One Battle After Another
|-1000
|Hamnet
|+850
|Train Dreams
|+1600
|Bugonia
|+2200
|Frankenstein
|+2700
Best Original Score
Movie
Odds
|Sinners
|-1250
|One Battle After Another
|+1000
|Hamnet
|+2200
|Bugonia
|+2200
|Frankenstein
|+2200
Best Original Song
Song
Odds
|Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)
|-1250
|I Lied to You (Sinners)
|+650
|Train Dreams (Train Dreams)
|+1800
|Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)
|+2200
|Sweet Dreams Of Joy (Viva Verdi!)
|+3500
Best Cinematography
Movie
Odds
|One Battle After Another
|-300
|Sinners
|+360
|Train Dreams
|+700
|Frankenstein
|+3000
|Marty Supreme
|+3300
Best Costume Design
Movie
Odds
|Frankenstein
|-900
|Sinners
|+1400
|Hamnet
|+1400
|Avatar: Fire and Ash
|+1600
|Marty Supreme
|+2200
Best Film Editing
Movie
Odds
|One Battle After Another
|-340
|F1
|+230
|Marty Supreme
|+750
|Sinners
|+1600
|The Smashing Machine
|+5000
Best Sound
Movie
Odds
|F1
|-450
|Sinners
|+430
|One Battle After Another
|+1600
|Sirat
|+2200
|Frankenstein
|+2700
Best Visual Effects
Movie
Odds
|Avatar: Fire and Ash
|-1500
|F1
|+1000
|Sinners
|+1800
|The Lost Bus
|+2700
|Jurassic World Rebirth
|+4000
Best Animated Feature
Movie
Odds
|KPop Demon Hunters
|-1250
|Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
|+1000
|Zootopia 2
|+1100
|Arco
|+1600
|Elio
|+3500
Best Animated Short
Movie
Odds
|Butterfly
|-135
|The Girl Who Cried Pearls
|+230
|Retirement Plan
|+500
|Forevergreen
|+650
|The Three Sisters
|+1500
Best Live Action Short
Movie
Odds
|Two People Exchanging Saliva
|+125
|The Singers
|+160
|A Friend of Dorothy
|+420
|Butcher's Stain
|+1100
|Jane Austen's Period Drama
|+1100
Best Documentary Feature
Movie
Odds
|The Perfect Neighbor
|-180
|Mr Nobody Against Putin
|+250
|Come See Me In The Good Light
|+650
|The Alabama Solution
|+1600
|Cutting Through Rocks
|+2200
Best Documentary Short
Movie
Odds
|All the Empty Rooms
|-190
|Armer Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
|+300
|The Devil is Busy
|+750
|Perfectly a Strangeness
|+750
|Children No More: Were and Are Gone
|+1600
Best Production Design
Movie
Odds
|Frankenstein
|-600
|Sinners
|+500
|Hamnet
|+1600
|One Battle After Another
|+2200
|Marty Supreme
|+2200
Best International Feature Film
Movie
Odds
|Sentimental Value
|-210
|The Secret Agent
|+185
|It Was Just an Accident
|+1400
|The Voice of Hind Rajab
|+2000
|Sirat
|+4000
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Movie
Odds
|Frankenstein
|-1000
|Sinners
|+1200
|The Ugly Step Sister
|+1900
|Kokuho
|+2200
|The Smashing Machine
|+2200
