Oscars Betting Odds for All 2026 Academy Awards

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Oscars Betting Odds for All 2026 Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards are set to air this Sunday, March 15th, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel Sportsbook currently Oscars betting odds available for all of the night's major awards. Let's take a look at the current odds (as of Wednesday, March 11).

Oscars odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Oscars Best Bets, Odds for 2026

Best Picture

Movie
Odds
One Battle After Another-500
Sinners+340
Hamnet+1800
Marty Supreme+2700
Sentimental Value+4000
Frankenstein+5000
Train Dreams+5000

Best Director

Director
Odds
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)-1500
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)+800
Chloe Zhao (Hamnet)+2000
Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)+3300
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)+4500

Best Actress

Actress
Odds
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)-4000
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)+1000
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)+3300
Emma Stone (Bugonia)+2000
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)+4000

Best Actor

Actor
Odds
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)-185
Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)+180
Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)+1400
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)+1400
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)+3300

Best Supporting Actress

Actress
Odds
Amy Madigan (Weapons)-125
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)+210
Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)+320
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)+3300
Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)+5000

Best Supporting Actor

Actor
Odds
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)-320
Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)+430
Delroy Lindo (Sinners)+750
Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)+2700
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)+3300

Best Original Screenplay

Movie
Odds
Sinners-1250
Marty Supreme+900
It Was Just An Accident+2200
Sentimental Value+2200
Blue Moon+4500

Best Adapted Screenplay

Movie
Odds
One Battle After Another-1000
Hamnet+850
Train Dreams+1600
Bugonia+2200
Frankenstein+2700

Best Original Score

Movie
Odds
Sinners-1250
One Battle After Another+1000
Hamnet+2200
Bugonia+2200
Frankenstein+2200

Best Original Song

Song
Odds
Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)-1250
I Lied to You (Sinners)+650
Train Dreams (Train Dreams)+1800
Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)+2200
Sweet Dreams Of Joy (Viva Verdi!)+3500

Best Cinematography

Movie
Odds
One Battle After Another-300
Sinners+360
Train Dreams+700
Frankenstein+3000
Marty Supreme+3300

Best Costume Design

Movie
Odds
Frankenstein-900
Sinners+1400
Hamnet+1400
Avatar: Fire and Ash+1600
Marty Supreme+2200

Best Film Editing

Movie
Odds
One Battle After Another-340
F1+230
Marty Supreme+750
Sinners+1600
The Smashing Machine+5000

Best Sound

Movie
Odds
F1-450
Sinners+430
One Battle After Another+1600
Sirat+2200
Frankenstein+2700

Best Visual Effects

Movie
Odds
Avatar: Fire and Ash-1500
F1+1000
Sinners+1800
The Lost Bus+2700
Jurassic World Rebirth+4000

Best Animated Feature

Movie
Odds
KPop Demon Hunters-1250
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain+1000
Zootopia 2+1100
Arco+1600
Elio+3500

Best Animated Short

Movie
Odds
Butterfly-135
The Girl Who Cried Pearls+230
Retirement Plan+500
Forevergreen+650
The Three Sisters+1500

Best Live Action Short

Movie
Odds
Two People Exchanging Saliva+125
The Singers+160
A Friend of Dorothy+420
Butcher's Stain+1100
Jane Austen's Period Drama+1100

Best Documentary Feature

Movie
Odds
The Perfect Neighbor-180
Mr Nobody Against Putin+250
Come See Me In The Good Light+650
The Alabama Solution+1600
Cutting Through Rocks+2200

Best Documentary Short

Movie
Odds
All the Empty Rooms-190
Armer Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud+300
The Devil is Busy+750
Perfectly a Strangeness+750
Children No More: Were and Are Gone+1600

Best Production Design

Movie
Odds
Frankenstein-600
Sinners+500
Hamnet+1600
One Battle After Another+2200
Marty Supreme+2200

Best International Feature Film

Movie
Odds
Sentimental Value-210
The Secret Agent+185
It Was Just an Accident+1400
The Voice of Hind Rajab+2000
Sirat+4000

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Movie
Odds
Frankenstein-1000
Sinners+1200
The Ugly Step Sister+1900
Kokuho+2200
The Smashing Machine+2200

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

