Oscars Betting Odds for All 2026 Academy Awards

Oscars Best Bets, Odds for 2026

Best Picture

Movie Odds One Battle After Another -500 Sinners +340 Hamnet +1800 Marty Supreme +2700 Sentimental Value +4000 Frankenstein +5000 Train Dreams +5000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Best Director

Director Odds Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) -1500 Ryan Coogler (Sinners) +800 Chloe Zhao (Hamnet) +2000 Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme) +3300 Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) +4500

Best Actress

Actress Odds Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) -4000 Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You) +1000 Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) +3300 Emma Stone (Bugonia) +2000 Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue) +4000

Best Actor

Actor Odds Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) -185 Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme) +180 Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) +1400 Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another) +1400 Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) +3300

Best Supporting Actress

Actress Odds Amy Madigan (Weapons) -125 Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) +210 Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) +320 Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value) +3300 Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value) +5000

Best Supporting Actor

Actor Odds Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) -320 Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value) +430 Delroy Lindo (Sinners) +750 Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another) +2700 Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein) +3300

Best Original Screenplay

Movie Odds Sinners -1250 Marty Supreme +900 It Was Just An Accident +2200 Sentimental Value +2200 Blue Moon +4500

Best Adapted Screenplay

Movie Odds One Battle After Another -1000 Hamnet +850 Train Dreams +1600 Bugonia +2200 Frankenstein +2700

Best Original Score

Movie Odds Sinners -1250 One Battle After Another +1000 Hamnet +2200 Bugonia +2200 Frankenstein +2200

Best Original Song

Song Odds Golden (KPop Demon Hunters) -1250 I Lied to You (Sinners) +650 Train Dreams (Train Dreams) +1800 Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless) +2200 Sweet Dreams Of Joy (Viva Verdi!) +3500

Best Cinematography

Movie Odds One Battle After Another -300 Sinners +360 Train Dreams +700 Frankenstein +3000 Marty Supreme +3300

Best Costume Design

Movie Odds Frankenstein -900 Sinners +1400 Hamnet +1400 Avatar: Fire and Ash +1600 Marty Supreme +2200

Best Film Editing

Movie Odds One Battle After Another -340 F1 +230 Marty Supreme +750 Sinners +1600 The Smashing Machine +5000

Best Sound

Movie Odds F1 -450 Sinners +430 One Battle After Another +1600 Sirat +2200 Frankenstein +2700

Best Visual Effects

Movie Odds Avatar: Fire and Ash -1500 F1 +1000 Sinners +1800 The Lost Bus +2700 Jurassic World Rebirth +4000

Best Animated Feature

Movie Odds KPop Demon Hunters -1250 Little Amelie or the Character of Rain +1000 Zootopia 2 +1100 Arco +1600 Elio +3500

Best Animated Short

Movie Odds Butterfly -135 The Girl Who Cried Pearls +230 Retirement Plan +500 Forevergreen +650 The Three Sisters +1500

Best Live Action Short

Movie Odds Two People Exchanging Saliva +125 The Singers +160 A Friend of Dorothy +420 Butcher's Stain +1100 Jane Austen's Period Drama +1100

Best Documentary Feature

Movie Odds The Perfect Neighbor -180 Mr Nobody Against Putin +250 Come See Me In The Good Light +650 The Alabama Solution +1600 Cutting Through Rocks +2200

Best Documentary Short

Movie Odds All the Empty Rooms -190 Armer Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud +300 The Devil is Busy +750 Perfectly a Strangeness +750 Children No More: Were and Are Gone +1600

Best Production Design

Movie Odds Frankenstein -600 Sinners +500 Hamnet +1600 One Battle After Another +2200 Marty Supreme +2200

Best International Feature Film

Movie Odds Sentimental Value -210 The Secret Agent +185 It Was Just an Accident +1400 The Voice of Hind Rajab +2000 Sirat +4000

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Movie Odds Frankenstein -1000 Sinners +1200 The Ugly Step Sister +1900 Kokuho +2200 The Smashing Machine +2200

