3 Best Over/Under Bets for Today’s NBA Games, 3/11/26

Totals (over/under) betting is one of the ways to capitalize on pace, injuries, and game flow expectations.

For March 11, we’ve isolated three games where price and probability diverge based on injury news and stylistic matchups.

Using the NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best over/under bets for today?

Today's Best NBA Over/Under Bets

Why the Over Is Attractive

This game has explosive scoring potential due to injuries affecting defense:

Orlando is missing Franz Wagner and Anthony Black, weakening their defensive versatility and transition defense.

Cleveland’s main scoring duo of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell can put up quick points and generate free-throw opportunities.

When two teams with depleted defenses and high usage on top options meet, scoring tends to surpass expectations.

Why This Total Projects High

The pace and shooting profiles here lean toward a high combined score:

The Houston Rockets' defense has struggled in stretches to slow pace — often trading baskets with opponents rather than grinding in the half-court.

The Denver Nuggets — particularly with Jamal Murray and Cameron Johnson limited — may rely on Nikola Jokic's play creation and long possessions that also generate points.

Neither team is built to clamp defensive pace consistently when both rotations are closer to full health.

Why the Under Has Value

This matchup projects lower scoring with the Utah Jazz missing key frontcourt and post defenders:

The Jazz are without major interior pieces like Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, making half-court defense easier for the New York Knicks — who aren’t a runaway scoring juggernaut but control pace.

With both teams capable of intentional pace and closing out possessions methodically, the shot clock can often run deep.

Under situations are common when teams have heavy rotations of mid-range shooters and limited transition buckets.

