Reds vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Rockies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (18-10) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-16)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Rockies.TV

Reds vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-205) | COL: (+172)

CIN: (-205) | COL: (+172) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125)

CIN: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 2-1, 2.57 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 2-1, 3.42 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Chase Burns (2-1, 2.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1, 3.42 ERA). When Burns starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Burns' team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 3-2-0 ATS in Sugano's five starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in five of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Reds vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (70.2%)

Reds vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Reds, Colorado is the underdog at +172, and Cincinnati is -205 playing at home.

Reds vs Rockies Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Reds are +104 to cover, and the Rockies are -125.

Reds vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Reds-Rockies game on April 28, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

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Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Reds have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Cincinnati this season, with a -205 moneyline set for this game.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 17-11-0 in 28 games with a line this season.

The Rockies are 13-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.8% of those games).

Colorado has gone 4-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer (44.4%).

In the 29 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-19-0).

The Rockies have gone 19-10-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with 30 hits and an OBP of .385 this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .602.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Elly De La Cruz has hit nine homers this season while driving in 20 runs. He's batting .274 this season and slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .349.

His batting average ranks 48th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 13th.

De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Matt McLain has 21 hits this season and has a slash line of .208/.339/.327.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .256 with a .333 OBP and 10 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Lowe takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, four home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is hitting .316 with five doubles, eight home runs and five walks. He's slugging .684 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Moniak hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .385 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Troy Johnston has racked up a team-best OBP (.371) and slugging percentage (.449).

Hunter Goodman has racked up 25 hits to pace his team.

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