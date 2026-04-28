Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (14-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Dbacks.TV

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-112) | ARI: (-104)

MIL: (-112) | ARI: (-104) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-184) | ARI: -1.5 (+152)

MIL: +1.5 (-184) | ARI: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 1-1, 2.35 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 9.31 ERA

The Brewers will look to Chad Patrick (1-1) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (1-1). Patrick and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Patrick's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Kelly has started two games with set spreads, and the Diamondbacks went 1-1-0. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for one Kelly start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (57.6%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Diamondbacks, Milwaukee is the favorite at -112, and Arizona is -104 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Diamondbacks are +152 to cover, while the Brewers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Brewers versus Diamondbacks on April 28 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 9-6 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 27 opportunities.

The Brewers are 16-11-0 against the spread in their 27 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won eight of the 17 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Arizona has an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-10-1).

The Diamondbacks are 19-8-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .258 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .391 while slugging .462.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 23 hits. He is batting .261 this season and has nine extra-base hits. He's also slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bauers brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles and two RBIs.

William Contreras has hit two homers with a team-high .374 SLG this season.

Gary Sanchez is batting .237 with a .384 OBP and 14 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Sanchez takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a triple and five RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has accumulated a slugging percentage of .722, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .367 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Vargas hopes to build on a 20-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 RBIs.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 25 hits and a .400 OBP. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .552.

His batting average is 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .250 with three doubles, three triples, a home run and 14 walks.

Ketel Marte is batting .238 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

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