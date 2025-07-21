Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (52-48) vs. Washington Nationals (39-60)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSOH

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-134) | WSH: (+114)

CIN: (-134) | WSH: (+114) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152)

CIN: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 7-7, 4.32 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 7-5, 4.58 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brady Singer (7-7) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (7-5) will get the nod for the Nationals. Singer and his team have a record of 10-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Singer's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Irvin starts, the Nationals have gone 11-8-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 10-8 in Irvin's 18 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (59.4%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Nationals, Cincinnati is the favorite at -134, and Washington is +114 playing at home.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Reds are +126 to cover, and the Nationals are -152.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

Reds versus Nationals, on July 21, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 21, or 53.8%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious 11 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 41 of their 94 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 50-44-0 against the spread in their 94 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals are 33-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44% of those games).

Washington has a 25-35 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-38-2 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have put together a 47-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (107) this season. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 31st in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 97 hits. He's batting .267 while slugging .394.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging in MLB.

Spencer Steer has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.308/.398.

Matt McLain is batting .215 with a .304 OBP and 35 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

McLain takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .375, a slugging percentage of .520, and has 100 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .272).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 15th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .283 with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average ranks 28th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .260 with 20 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .229.

Reds vs Nationals Head to Head

5/4/2025: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2025: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/21/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/30/2024: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/28/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/6/2023: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/5/2023: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

