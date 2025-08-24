Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Sunday.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (67-62) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-66)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSOH

Reds vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-120) | ARI: (+102)

CIN: (-120) | ARI: (+102) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)

CIN: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Reds vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 11-9, 4.18 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 9-13, 5.28 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (11-9) for the Reds and Zac Gallen (9-13) for the Diamondbacks. Singer and his team have a record of 13-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Singer's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-5. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 11-15-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.7%)

Reds vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Diamondbacks, Cincinnati is the favorite at -120, and Arizona is +102 playing at home.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Cincinnati is +130 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Reds-Diamondbacks on Aug. 24, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 28, or 54.9%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cincinnati has won 20 of 38 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 122 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 66-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 21 of the 47 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.7%).

Arizona has an 18-21 record (winning 46.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 62 times this season for a 62-57-6 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 46.4% of their games this season, going 58-67-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .458, both of which rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 56th in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 122 hits. He's batting .266 while slugging .380.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 132nd.

Friedl heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two walks and an RBI.

Spencer Steer is batting .235 with a .391 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Gavin Lux has been key for Cincinnati with 99 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .381.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has accumulated a team-best OBP (.392) and slugging percentage (.440). He's batting .288.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 19th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 74th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 114 hits. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 92nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte has racked up a team-best .392 on-base percentage.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks while batting .249.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/22/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2025: 13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/15/2024: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/14/2024: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/13/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/9/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/7/2024: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

