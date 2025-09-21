Reds vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Reds vs Cubs Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (78-76) vs. Chicago Cubs (88-66)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and MARQ+

Reds vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-112) | CHC: (-104)

CIN: (-112) | CHC: (-104) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-182) | CHC: -1.5 (+150)

CIN: +1.5 (-182) | CHC: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 9-7, 2.88 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 10-6, 3.93 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Andrew Abbott (9-7, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (10-6, 3.93 ERA). Abbott's team is 14-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Abbott starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-7. When Taillon starts, the Cubs have gone 10-10-0 against the spread. The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Taillon's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Reds vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (51.2%)

Reds vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Reds, Chicago is the underdog at -104, and Cincinnati is -112 playing at home.

Reds vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Cubs are +150 to cover, while the Reds are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Cubs game on Sept. 21 has been set at 9, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Reds vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 33 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 30 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 58 of 147 chances this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 76-71-0 in 147 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have gone 18-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 16-20 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (44.4%).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times this season for a 69-71-10 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have covered 47.3% of their games this season, going 71-79-0 against the spread.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 157 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .436, both of which are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .262 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 141 hits. He's batting .257 while slugging .367.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 74th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has collected 117 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Austin Hays is batting .269 with a .318 OBP and 64 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Hays takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has a .397 slugging percentage, which leads the Cubs. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 37 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .248. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .289.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ian Happ is hitting .243 with 29 doubles, 23 home runs and 85 walks.

Seiya Suzuki has 30 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .243.

Reds vs Cubs Head to Head

9/19/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/31/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/25/2025: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

