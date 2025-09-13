Reds vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Athletics.

Reds vs Athletics Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (74-73) vs. Athletics (68-80)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSOH

Reds vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | OAK: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | OAK: (-102) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170)

CIN: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Reds vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 6-4, 2.59 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 6-11, 4.67 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Hunter Greene (6-4, 2.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Severino (6-11, 4.67 ERA). Greene and his team are 6-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Greene's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. The Athletics have an 11-14-0 ATS record in Severino's 25 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have an 8-13 record in Severino's 21 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (51%)

Reds vs Athletics Moneyline

The Reds vs Athletics moneyline has the Reds as a -116 favorite, while the Athletics are a -102 underdog at home.

Reds vs Athletics Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Reds are +140 to cover, while the Athletics are -170 to cover.

Reds vs Athletics Over/Under

The Reds-Athletics game on Sept. 13 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Reds vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 31 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 26 of 50 games when listed as at least -116 or better on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 140 games with a total this season.

The Reds are 73-67-0 against the spread in their 140 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 49 of the 109 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 43-58 (42.6%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times this season for a 72-69-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 77-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 154 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .439. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 139 hits. He's batting .265 while slugging .380.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Friedl brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Spencer Steer has 112 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.308/.396.

Austin Hays has 15 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Hays brings a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .485 slugging percentage, which leads the Athletics. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is currently 30th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Shea Langeliers has 116 hits, a team-best for the Athletics.

Nick Kurtz is batting .299 with 24 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 58 walks.

Reds vs Athletics Head to Head

9/12/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/29/2024: 10-9 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-9 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2023: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

