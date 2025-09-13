Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (90-58) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-76)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FOX

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-174) | STL: (+146)

MIL: (-174) | STL: (+146) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+132) | STL: +1.5 (-160)

MIL: -1.5 (+132) | STL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 5-2, 4.09 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 13-8, 4.45 ERA

The Brewers will call on Jacob Misiorowski (5-2) against the Cardinals and Sonny Gray (13-8). Misiorowski's team is 8-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Misiorowski's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 13-14-0 ATS record in Gray's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Gray's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (58.1%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Cardinals reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-174) and St. Louis as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +132 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -160.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Cardinals game on Sept. 13 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (65.1%) in those games.

This year Milwaukee has won 14 of 17 games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of their 145 opportunities.

The Brewers are 82-63-0 against the spread in their 145 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 78 total times this season. They've gone 37-41 in those games.

St. Louis is 3-13 (winning only 18.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times this season for a 73-64-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have collected a 70-72-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by 45 extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Turang will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

William Contreras has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 79 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among qualified hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Christian Yelich is batting .267 with a .464 slugging percentage and 95 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio has 137 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .281 with 57 extra-base hits.

Chourio takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up a slugging percentage of .455 and has 127 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Willson Contreras has 30 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 43 walks while batting .254. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan a has .347 on-base percentage to lead the Cardinals.

Masyn Winn has 27 doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks while hitting .253.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/12/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/15/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/27/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

