Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (80-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-79)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-220) | LAA: (+184)

SEA: (-220) | LAA: (+184) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118)

SEA: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 13-7, 3.02 ERA vs Mitch Farris (Angels) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (13-7) to the mound, while Mitch Farris (1-0) will take the ball for the Angels. When Woo starts, his team is 11-17-0 against the spread this season. Woo's team is 12-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Farris has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels covered in both chances. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for two Farris starts this season -- they won both.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (71.4%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Mariners, Los Angeles is the underdog at +184, and Seattle is -220 playing at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Angels are -118 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -102.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Angels contest on Sept. 13 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 58, or 57.4%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 6-1 when favored by -220 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 143 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 61-82-0 against the spread in their 143 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have put together a 50-59 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 5-2 (71.4%).

The Angels have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-64-5).

The Angels have an 80-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 131 hits and an OBP of .355, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .241 batting average and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 30 homers this season while driving in 89 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging among qualified batters.

Rodriguez enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .283 with a .451 slugging percentage and 80 RBI this year.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Seattle with 122 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .531.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .224 with 31 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 141st in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Zach Neto is slugging .474 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Jo Adell has racked up 114 hits, a team-high for the Angels.

Mike Trout's .365 OBP leads his team.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

9/12/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/11/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/27/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/26/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/24/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/6/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

