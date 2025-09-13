Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the San Diego Padres facing the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (80-68) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-107)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and COLR

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-350) | COL: (+280)

SD: (-350) | COL: (+280) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-178) | COL: +1.5 (+146)

SD: -1.5 (-178) | COL: +1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 7-11, 4.71 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (7-11) for the Padres and Bradley Blalock for the Rockies. Cease's team is 13-16-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has a record of 13-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Blalock's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (69.7%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -350 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +280 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Rockies are +146 to cover, and the Padres are -178.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Rockies on Sept. 13, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 47, or 58.8%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given San Diego the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -350 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 146 opportunities.

In 146 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 78-68-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 37 of the 140 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (26.4%).

Colorado has a 2-8 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +280 or longer.

In the 144 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-78-5).

The Rockies have covered 40.3% of their games this season, going 58-86-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .259 with 27 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 84 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 while slugging .429.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .274 with 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 35th, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Luis Arraez has hit seven homers with a team-high .386 SLG this season.

Arraez has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with an RBI.

Ramon Laureano has 23 home runs, 72 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.532) while pacing the Rockies in hits (136). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 11th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .261 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Jordan Beck a has .330 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .241 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

9/12/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/11/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/7/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/6/2025: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/5/2025: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2025: 9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/10/2025: 21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/9/2025: 13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/13/2025: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!