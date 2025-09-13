Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-72)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-116) | SF: (-102)

LAD: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182)

LAD: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 10-2, 3.27 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 14-9, 3.12 ERA

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (10-2) for the Dodgers and Logan Webb (14-9) for the Giants. Kershaw and his team are 9-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kershaw's team has been victorious in 70.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-5. The Giants have a 14-16-0 ATS record in Webb's 30 starts with a set spread. The Giants won each of Webb's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.4%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Giants moneyline has Los Angeles as a -116 favorite, while San Francisco is a -102 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +150 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -182.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Giants contest on Sept. 13, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 129 games this season and have come away with the win 73 times (56.6%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 73 times in 127 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 145 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 60-85-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 27-30 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.4% of those games).

San Francisco has a record of 22-26 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (45.8%).

The Giants have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-70-7).

The Giants have put together a 69-77-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 154 hits and an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .607. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average, as well.

He is 25th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifiers, he is 78th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has 146 hits this season and has a slash line of .291/.362/.492.

Andy Pages has 24 home runs, 80 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has totaled 143 hits with a .379 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both categories. He's batting .260 and slugging .485.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 26th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .267 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Willy Adames is batting .229 with 20 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 70 walks.

Matt Chapman is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 63 walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

9/12/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/13/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/11/2025: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/23/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

