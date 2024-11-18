Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18
The Detroit Red Wings versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Red Wings vs Sharks Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (7-9-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-10-4)
- Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-150)
|Sharks (+125)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Red Wings win (66.6%)
Prediction: Red Wings win (66.6%)
Red Wings vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are +164 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -205.
Red Wings vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Sharks on November 18, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Red Wings vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -150 favorite on the road.