menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18

The Detroit Red Wings versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Red Wings vs Sharks Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (7-9-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-10-4)
  • Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-150)Sharks (+125)6.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (66.6%)

Red Wings vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are +164 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -205.

Red Wings vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Sharks on November 18, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Red Wings vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -150 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup