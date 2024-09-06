Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (70-70) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-109)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-290) | CHW: (+235)

BOS: (-290) | CHW: (+235) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)

BOS: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 5-10, 4.53 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-3, 3.62 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Nick Pivetta (5-10) versus the White Sox and Davis Martin (0-3). When Pivetta starts, his team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season. Pivetta's team is 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 1-5-0 ATS in Martin's six starts with a set spread. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for six Martin starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (62.6%)

Boston is a -290 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +235 underdog on the road.

The Red Sox are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-137 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is +114 to cover.

The over/under for Red Sox-White Sox on Sept. 6 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 36, or 54.5%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oddsmakers have given Boston the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -290 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 73 of 137 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 63-74-0 against the spread in their 137 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 128 total times this season. They've finished 25-103 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer, Chicago has a 3-13 record (winning only 18.8% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 136 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-69-5).

The White Sox have put together a 54-82-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .877, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .524 this season. He has a .294 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Duran has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Rafael Devers has 132 hits and an OBP of .354, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .277 and slugging .544.

He is 28th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 122 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.282/.402.

Tyler O'Neill has 25 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

O'Neill heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.393) while pacing the White Sox in hits (116). He's batting .237 and with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 107th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .217 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .280.

He is 130th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Gavin Sheets has put up an on-base percentage of .314, a team-best for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .241 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

6/9/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2024: 14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/23/2023: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/22/2023: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2023: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2023: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

