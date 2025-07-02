Red Sox vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Reds Game Info

Boston Red Sox (42-44) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-41)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSOH

Red Sox vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182)

BOS: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Red Sox) vs Nick Martinez (Reds) - 5-8, 0.00 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Martinez (5-8, 3.10), while the Red Sox's starting pitcher for this game is yet to be determined. When Martinez starts, the Reds have gone 6-10-0 against the spread. The Reds have a 3-7 record in Martínez's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (55.1%)

Red Sox vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -130 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Reds Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Reds. The Red Sox are +150 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -182.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Reds contest on July 2 has been set at 9.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Reds Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 26 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious 11 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 86 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 44-42-0 against the spread in their 86 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 47 total times this season. They've gone 24-23 in those games.

Cincinnati has a 9-16 record (winning just 36% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 81 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-42-3).

The Reds have a 42-39-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.410) thanks to 35 extra-base hits. He has a .253 batting average and an on-base percentage of .313.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 94th in slugging.

Duran will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Wilyer Abreu has 62 hits and an OBP of .323, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .256 and slugging .496.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .254 with a .420 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Rafaela enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Trevor Story is batting .237 with a .281 OBP and 46 RBI for Boston this season.

Story heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a slugging percentage of .503 and has 91 hits, both team-best marks for the Reds. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl has a .370 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .415.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Spencer Steer has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks while batting .250.

Gavin Lux is batting .267 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 33 walks.

Red Sox vs Reds Head to Head

6/30/2025: 13-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

13-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2024: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2024: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2023: 8-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/31/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/30/2023: 9-8 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2022: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2022: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/1/2022: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

