Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

In MLB action on Saturday, the Boston Red Sox play the Washington Nationals.

Red Sox vs Nationals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (44-45) vs. Washington Nationals (37-51)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and NESN

Red Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | WSH: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | WSH: (-104) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162)

BOS: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Red Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 5-6, 6.45 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 5-8, 4.73 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Walker Buehler (5-6, 6.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Mitchell Parker (5-8, 4.73 ERA). When Buehler starts, his team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season. Buehler's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). The Nationals are 9-6-0 against the spread when Parker starts. The Nationals are 8-4 in Parker's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (52.8%)

Red Sox vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -112 favorite on the road.

Red Sox vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +134 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -162.

Red Sox versus Nationals, on July 5, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 27 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 26 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 88 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 45-43-0 against the spread in their 88 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have gone 32-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Washington has gone 31-32 (49.2%).

The Nationals have played in 84 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-38-1).

The Nationals have put together a 45-39-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.412) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He has a .255 batting average and an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.

Duran has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has 65 hits and an OBP of .326, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .257 and slugging .498.

His batting average ranks 78th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 73 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.299/.424.

Rafaela takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with five doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Trevor Story is batting .252 with a .293 OBP and 51 RBI for Boston this season.

Story has safely hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a team-high OBP (.395) and slugging percentage (.559), while pacing the Nationals in hits (96, while batting .292).

He ranks 16th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

C.J. Abrams is batting .287 with 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .269 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .231 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Red Sox vs Nationals Head to Head

7/4/2025: 11-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2024: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/11/2024: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/10/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/17/2023: 10-7 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

10-7 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 8/16/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/15/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

