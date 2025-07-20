Red Sox vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs.

Red Sox vs Cubs Game Info

Boston Red Sox (53-47) vs. Chicago Cubs (59-39)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-136) | CHC: (+116)

BOS: (-136) | CHC: (+116) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152)

BOS: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Red Sox vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 10-4, 2.23 ERA vs Cade Horton (Cubs) - 3-3, 4.45 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Garrett Crochet (10-4) versus the Cubs and Cade Horton (3-3). Crochet's team is 10-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Crochet's team has won 61.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-7). The Cubs have a 4-6-0 record against the spread in Horton's starts. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for three Horton starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Red Sox vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (58.2%)

Red Sox vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -136 favorite on the road.

Red Sox vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are +126 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -152.

Red Sox versus Cubs on July 20 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Red Sox vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 36, or 57.1%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious 13 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 47 of 99 chances this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 53-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 31 total times this season. They've gone 12-19 in those games.

Chicago has a 4-8 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 95 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-42-5).

The Cubs have collected a 48-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in total hits (88) this season while batting .271 with 37 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .312 and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 59th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Rafaela hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with three doubles, five home runs, a walk and 14 RBIs.

Jarren Duran leads the Red Sox with an OPS of .752. He has a slash line of .259/.321/.430 this season.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 78th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Trevor Story has 15 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has put up a team-best OBP (.385) and slugging percentage (.504). He's batting .281.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is slugging .551 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .263 with 24 doubles, three triples, 26 home runs and 33 walks.

Michael Busch has collected 89 hits to pace his team.

Red Sox vs Cubs Head to Head

7/19/2025: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/18/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/27/2024: 17-0 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

17-0 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2024: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/16/2023: 11-5 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-5 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/15/2023: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/14/2023: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/3/2022: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/2/2022: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

