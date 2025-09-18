Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Athletics.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (82-69) vs. Athletics (71-80)

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and NBCS-CA

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-162) | OAK: (+136)

BOS: (-162) | OAK: (+136) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150)

BOS: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 11-7, 3.25 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 3-6, 4.69 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (11-7, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with J.T. Ginn (3-6, 4.69 ERA). When Bello starts, his team is 16-10-0 against the spread this season. When Bello starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-3. The Athletics have a 7-7-0 ATS record in Ginn's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 6-5 record in Ginn's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.9%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -162 favorite, while the Athletics are a +136 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are +125 to cover, while the Athletics are -150 to cover.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Athletics game on Sept. 18 has been set at 9.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 54, or 57.4%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 19 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 150 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox are 80-70-0 against the spread in their 150 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have gone 52-60 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.4% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 12-25 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (32.4%).

The Athletics have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-70-6).

The Athletics have collected an 80-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in OBP (.334) and total hits (149) this season. He's batting .258 batting average while slugging .449.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Duran will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Trevor Story has hit 24 homers this season while driving in 91 runs. He's batting .265 this season and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 48th, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Story brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double and an RBI.

Alex Bregman has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.357/.470.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 16 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a slugging percentage of .493, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Rooker heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .278 with 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is currently 25th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .296 with 24 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 59 walks.

Shea Langeliers paces his team with 118 hits.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

9/16/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/9/2025: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/8/2025: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/11/2024: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/10/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/3/2024: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/1/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

