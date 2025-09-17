Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (82-69) vs. Athletics (71-80)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and NBCS-CA

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-184) | OAK: (+154)

BOS: (-184) | OAK: (+154) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+106) | OAK: +1.5 (-128)

BOS: -1.5 (+106) | OAK: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 10-4, 3.31 ERA vs Mason Barnett (Athletics) - 1-1, 8.53 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Lucas Giolito (10-4, 3.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Mason Barnett (1-1, 8.53 ERA). Giolito's team is 16-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Giolito's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-3. The Athletics are 2-1-0 against the spread when Barnett starts. The Athletics are 2-1 in Barnett's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (53%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -184 favorite, while the Athletics are a +154 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are +106 to cover, while the Athletics are -128 to cover.

The Red Sox-Athletics contest on Sept. 17 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (57.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Red Sox have won 12 of 16 games when listed as at least -184 or better on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 150 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox are 80-70-0 against the spread in their 150 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 46.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (52-60).

The Athletics have a record of 7-13 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (35%).

The Athletics have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-70-6).

The Athletics have gone 80-70-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with 149 hits and an OBP of .334 this season. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .449.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 74th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Duran has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Trevor Story leads Boston in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 51 extra-base hits. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 47th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Story heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double and an RBI.

Alex Bregman has collected 110 base hits, an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela has been key for Boston with 121 hits, an OBP of .285 plus a slugging percentage of .403.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has put up a slugging percentage of .493, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 23rd in slugging.

Rooker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .278 with 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 25th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .296 with 24 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 59 walks.

Shea Langeliers has racked up 118 hits to lead his team.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

9/16/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/9/2025: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/8/2025: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/11/2024: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/10/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/3/2024: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/1/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!