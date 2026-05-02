Red Sox vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2
Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.
MLB action on Saturday includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Astros Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (13-19) vs. Houston Astros (12-21)
- Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NESN and SCHN
Red Sox vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-142) | HOU: (+120)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Red Sox vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 2-1, 2.84 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 3-0, 2.00 ERA
The Red Sox will give the ball to Connelly Early (2-1, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Spencer Arrighetti (3-0, 2.00 ERA). Early's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Early starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-4. In each of Arrighetti's three starts that had a set spread, the Astros covered. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for two Arrighetti starts this season -- they won both.
Red Sox vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Sox win (56.2%)
Red Sox vs Astros Moneyline
- Houston is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -142 favorite at home.
Red Sox vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +150 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -182.
Red Sox vs Astros Over/Under
- The over/under for the Red Sox versus Astros contest on May 2 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
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Red Sox vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Boston has a record of 3-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 32 opportunities.
- The Red Sox are 11-21-0 against the spread in their 32 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-10).
- Houston has gone 2-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (25%).
- The Astros have played in 33 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-10-0).
- The Astros have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 12-21-0 ATS.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 11 extra-base hits. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .362.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 48th in slugging.
- Willson Contreras has 29 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .264 and slugging .482.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 63rd, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 38th.
- Contreras takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .243 with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.
- Caleb Durbin has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .263 and a slugging percentage of .265 this season.
- Durbin enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a walk and an RBI.
- Jarren Duran has two home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .173 this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .446, a slugging percentage of .707, and has 42 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .341).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker has nine doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .294. He's slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .370.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 18th in slugging.
- Carlos Correa is hitting .288 with eight doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Jose Altuve is batting .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
Red Sox vs Astros Head to Head
- 5/1/2026: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/1/2026: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 3/31/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 3/30/2026: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/13/2025: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/12/2025: 14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/11/2025: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/3/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/2/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/1/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
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