Red Sox vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Astros Game Info

Boston Red Sox (13-19) vs. Houston Astros (12-21)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SCHN

Red Sox vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

BOS: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)

BOS: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 2-1, 2.84 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 3-0, 2.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Connelly Early (2-1, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Spencer Arrighetti (3-0, 2.00 ERA). Early's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Early starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-4. In each of Arrighetti's three starts that had a set spread, the Astros covered. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for two Arrighetti starts this season -- they won both.

Red Sox vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.2%)

Red Sox vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -142 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +150 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -182.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Astros contest on May 2 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Astros Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 3-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 32 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 11-21-0 against the spread in their 32 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-10).

Houston has gone 2-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (25%).

The Astros have played in 33 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-10-0).

The Astros have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 12-21-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 11 extra-base hits. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .362.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Willson Contreras has 29 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .264 and slugging .482.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 63rd, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Contreras takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .243 with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Caleb Durbin has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .263 and a slugging percentage of .265 this season.

Durbin enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a walk and an RBI.

Jarren Duran has two home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .173 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .446, a slugging percentage of .707, and has 42 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .341).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has nine doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .294. He's slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Carlos Correa is hitting .288 with eight doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Red Sox vs Astros Head to Head

5/1/2026: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/1/2026: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/31/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2026: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2025: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/12/2025: 14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/11/2025: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/3/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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