Rebel Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Sunday 2/23/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Rebel Stakes on Sunday, February 23rd.

Rebel Stakes Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Rebel Stakes Odds

These are the horses entered in the 2025 edition of the Rebel Stakes, along with their trainers, jockeys, post positions, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Coal Battle Lonnie Briley Juan Vargas 10-1 2 Admiral Dennis Brad Cox Florent Geroux 12-1 3 Sandman Mark Casse Cristian Torres 4-1 4 Hypnus Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez, Jr. 10-1 5 Madaket Road Bob Baffert Irad Ortiz, Jr. 9-2 6 Publisher Steve Asmussen Flavien Prat 20-1 7 Dreaminblue Randy Morse Francisco Arrieta 15-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

