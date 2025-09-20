Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox.

Rays vs Red Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (75-79) vs. Boston Red Sox (84-70)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NESN

Rays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | BOS: (-104)

TB: (-112) | BOS: (-104) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-188) | BOS: -1.5 (+155)

TB: +1.5 (-188) | BOS: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Rays) - 8-4, 3.11 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Red Sox) - 1-1, 4.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Adrian Houser (8-4) to the mound, while Kyle Harrison (1-1) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Houser and his team have a record of 12-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Houser has started five games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Red Sox have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Harrison's starts. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Harrison start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (56.2%)

Rays vs Red Sox Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -104 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Red Sox are +155 to cover, while the Rays are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Rays-Red Sox on Sept. 20, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (55.7%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 39-30 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 65 of 149 chances this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 66-83-0 in 149 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 44.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-27).

Boston is 21-25 (winning 45.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 153 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-75-7).

The Red Sox have put together an 81-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 149 hits, batting .259 this season with 72 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .537.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is eighth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .300/.365/.488 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .852.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.308/.474.

Lowe has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 116 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .352.

Simpson enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated 154 hits with a .335 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Red Sox. He's batting .261.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 61st, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 57th in slugging.

Trevor Story is slugging .442 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is hitting .273 with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 30 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks while batting .243.

Rays vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/19/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/13/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/12/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/11/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/10/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/16/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

