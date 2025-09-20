Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Astros vs Mariners Game Info

Houston Astros (84-70) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-69)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-116) | SEA: (-102)

HOU: (-116) | SEA: (-102) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-192) | SEA: -1.5 (+155)

HOU: +1.5 (-192) | SEA: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 12-10, 3.59 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 9-7, 4.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-10) to the mound, while George Kirby (9-7) will get the nod for the Mariners. Valdez's team is 11-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has won 52.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-11). When Kirby starts, the Mariners have gone 8-11-0 against the spread. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for two Kirby starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (51.8%)

Astros vs Mariners Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -102 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Mariners are +155 to cover, while the Astros are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Mariners on Sept. 20 is 8. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 50 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious 47 times in 89 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 69 of 153 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 77-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have put together an 18-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

Seattle has a 17-17 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Mariners have had an over/under set by bookmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 80 of those games (80-64-5).

The Mariners have a 66-83-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.3% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 49 extra-base hits. He has a .261 batting average and an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.470) and total hits (148) this season. He's batting .303.

He is sixth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging in MLB.

Yainer Diaz is batting .256 with a .416 slugging percentage and 68 RBI this year.

Carlos Correa has been key for Houston with 142 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Correa has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles and a walk.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has totaled 139 hits with a .360 on-base percentage, leading the Mariners in both categories. He's batting .246 and slugging .583.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez's .479 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 40th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .289 with 26 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 47 walks.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .228 with 26 doubles, 47 home runs and 44 walks.

Astros vs Mariners Head to Head

9/19/2025: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/19/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/24/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!