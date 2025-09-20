Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (83-71) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-96)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SDPA

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-172) | CHW: (+144)

SD: (-172) | CHW: (+144) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120)

SD: -1.5 (-100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 4-5, 5.63 ERA vs Yoendrys Gomez (White Sox) - 3-2, 4.91 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (4-5, 5.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Yoendrys Gomez (3-2, 4.91 ERA). Darvish and his team are 8-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Darvish's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox are 6-1-0 against the spread when Gomez starts. The White Sox are 4-3 in Gomez's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (62.3%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +144 underdog despite being at home.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The Padres are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -100 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -120.

The over/under for the Padres versus White Sox game on Sept. 20 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 49, or 59%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious 18 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 152 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres are 81-71-0 against the spread in their 152 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox are 54-91 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.2% of those games).

Chicago has a 24-48 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 149 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-73-8).

The White Sox have an 85-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 57% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 88 walks while hitting .266. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .435.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Tatis will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with three walks.

Manny Machado has 164 hits, which leads San Diego batters this season. He's batting .277 with 59 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average ranks 29th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 56th, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .706, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Arraez has recorded at least one base hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a walk and three RBIs.

Ramon Laureano has 24 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .285 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .309, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .228 and slugging .397.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 134th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Lenyn Sosa has totaled 128 hits with a .424 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .267 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 44 walks.

Padres vs White Sox Head to Head

9/19/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/22/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/21/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 10/1/2023: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/30/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/2/2022: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/1/2022: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/30/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

