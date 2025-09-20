Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (94-60) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (75-79)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSWI

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-138) | STL: (+118)

MIL: (-138) | STL: (+118) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+112) | STL: +1.5 (-134)

MIL: -1.5 (+112) | STL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 3-8, 3.64 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 8-10, 4.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Chad Patrick (3-8) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (8-10) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. When Patrick starts, his team is 6-13-0 against the spread this season. Patrick's team is 3-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have a 13-16-0 ATS record in Mikolas' 29 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 9-12 in Mikolas' 21 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (58.6%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Cardinals reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-138) and St. Louis as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Cardinals. The Brewers are +112 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -134.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Brewers versus Cardinals on Sept. 20 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 58, or 65.2%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 36-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 151 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 151 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 85-66-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have compiled a 40-43 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.2% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 17-26 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (39.5%).

The Cardinals have played in 148 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-67-5).

The Cardinals have a 74-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras is hitting .264 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 82 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .359 while slugging .406.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 94th in slugging.

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 46 extra-base hits. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Christian Yelich has 146 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.346/.466.

Yelich has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (143) this season while batting .278 with 58 extra-base hits.

Chourio brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up a slugging percentage of .466 and has 136 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 50th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Burleson heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Brendan Donovan paces his team with a .351 OBP. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .410.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .237 with 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 59 walks.

Ivan Herrera is batting .280 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/19/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/14/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/13/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/15/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/27/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

