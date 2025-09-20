Angels vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Angels facing the Colorado Rockies.

Angels vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (69-85) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-112)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSW

Angels vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-130) | COL: (+110)

LAA: (-130) | COL: (+110) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+115) | COL: +1.5 (-138)

LAA: -1.5 (+115) | COL: +1.5 (-138) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Angels vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 7-10, 5.01 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-14, 6.73 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Hendricks (7-10) for the Angels and German Marquez (3-14) for the Rockies. Hendricks' team is 19-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Hendricks' team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. When Marquez starts, the Rockies are 7-16-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 21 of Marquez's starts this season, and they went 5-16 in those matchups.

Angels vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockies win (50.6%)

Angels vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. Rockies reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-130) and Colorado as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Angels vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Angels. The Rockies are -138 to cover the spread, and the Angels are +115.

Angels vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Angels-Rockies on Sept. 20, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Angels vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (48.6%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won nine of 19 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Angels have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 82 of 152 chances this season.

In 152 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 80-72-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have put together a 38-107 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.2% of those games).

Colorado has a 34-105 record (winning only 24.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 149 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-78-5).

The Rockies have a 60-89-0 record against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 31 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 72 walks while hitting .227. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 138th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Ward has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles with 118 hits. He is batting .238 this season and has 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .297.

His batting average ranks 121st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 127th, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Nolan Schanuel leads Los Angeles in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 125 hits.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .228 with 84 walks and 66 runs scored.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.528) and leads the Rockies in hits (142). He's batting .280 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 24th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Goodman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Mickey Moniak is batting .272 with 18 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Jordan Beck a has .327 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .284 with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Angels vs Rockies Head to Head

9/19/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/1/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2024: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 10-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/25/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/24/2023: 25-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

25-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/23/2023: 7-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

